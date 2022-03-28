Finnair restores Tartu-Helsinki air service beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, March 28, Finnair is once again offering direct flights between Tartu and Helsinki five days a week.

Flights are scheduled to take place on weekdays, with the Finnish airline offering daytime flights two days a week and evening flights three days a week, Tartu city government said in a press release.

The daytime flights will allow connections to Finnair's European network and to the U.S. and Asia, while the evening flights will accommodate travelers returning from various destinations to Tartu as well as connections via Helsinki to Asia, Scandinavia and domestic Finnish routes.

Finnair's Tartu-Helsinki route will be served by a 70-seater ATR-72, with a flight time of 45 minutes.

