Tartu Airport first to transition to remote control towers

News
Tartu Airport.
Tartu Airport. Source: Tartu Airport
News

State-owned air traffic control institution Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS intends to take airport traffic organization at Tartu Airport to remote and virtual towers (RVT) in October next year, meaning the organization of traffic will be conducted further from the airport itself.

RVT technology allows for all necessary information to direct traffic to be displayed via video systems, which means traffic managers do not have to be at the airport to manage traffic.

The airport traffic service can be conducted from one central position instead of having to have managers at different airports, ensuring the service's availability around the clock, regardless of weather conditions.

From October 2022, the airport at Tartu will be the first to transition to RVT systems. Going forward, the Tartu airport traffic service will instead offer an information service.

Estonian companies began developing RVT technology five years, since there is no reason to have multiple different systems for one large airport and multiple smaller regional airfields.

Many companies worldwide provide RVT systems, but it was cheaper for Estonia to develop the systems themselves. Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS announced in February that the digitalization of Estonian airfields will cost €5.1 million and maintaining the service in four airfields will cost €1.1 million.

At the start of the year, the institution intended to transition Kuressaare Airport to RVT in October this year. The digitalization process of airfields will be completed by the end of 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:26

Baltic, British ministers discuss ties with Russia, China

18:24

Four companies to bid for bankrupt T1 Mall of Tallinn

17:59

Gallery: Kaljulaid, Karis celebrated at heads of state reception

17:55

Eesti 200 receives €279,000 in donations

17:52

Coronavirus round-up: October 4-10

17:32

EKRE takes in close to €60,000 in Q3 2021 donations

17:10

Karis: I intend to be a balancer above all, and if necessary, a mediator

17:01

Parties to await election results in Tallinn pubs and restaurants

16:48

Gallery: Alar Karis sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

16:34

Kaljulaid: Power of president lies in values, people's trust

16:25

E-voting glitch which gave first 900 voters inaccurate information fixed

15:56

Rescue Board saves runaway horse stuck in swamp

15:28

Anett Kontaveit faces Bianca Andreescu in Indian Wells round three Monday

15:02

PPA steps up Ida-Viru County electoral fraud surveillance activity

14:52

Kaljulaid: Estonian society has improved over the last five years

14:50

Belarusian activists disappointed in football association ban

14:30

Tartu Airport first to transition to remote control towers

14:02

Video: Eva-Lotta Kiibus sets new personal record in Finland

13:33

Thirty-one Tallinn advance voting polling stations open Monday to Thursday

12:59

President Alar Karis' inauguration ceremony

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10.10

ERR overview reveals food prices in Estonia and Finland leveling

08:54

Video: Trial rider Keity Meier jumps between roofs of Swissotel building

09.10

ECDC recommends stricter entry restrictions for Estonia, Baltic states

10:34

Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 727 new cases, six deaths

10.10

Report: Estonia has Europe's lowest property taxes

12:59

President Alar Karis' inauguration ceremony

10.10

'Insight': Narva youths risking their lives in abandoned buildings

09.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 11

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: