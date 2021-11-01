Seven more routes open at Tallinn Airport

Passenger jet over Tallinn Airport.
Passenger jet over Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
More flights to Denmark, Sweden, Spain, the UK, France and Italy have been added to Tallinn Airport's schedule this winter.

The routes are run by Ryanair and either opened at the end of October or will start in early November.

Eero Pargmäe, commercial director of Tallinn Airport, said the schedule this winter is different from that of the previous years, as airlines are adding new routes and additional frequencies to existing routes.

"Ryanair is actively expanding in the market, adding seven new destinations to the winter flight schedule, and according to the current flight schedule, they will have 37 flights a week from Tallinn, compared to 17 in the summer," he said.

Flights will also reopen to Malta, Edinburgh and Dusseldorf.

Editor: Helen Wright

