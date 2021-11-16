Health Board: Vaccinated teens, booster dose recipients rarely get infected

0.7 percent of teenagers vaccinated with two doses have gotten infected with the coronavirus, data from the Health Board shows. In addition, only 0.4 percent of people who have been administered additional doses have gotten infected.

Children aged 12-15 are administered smaller so-called child doses of coronavirus vaccines. In case of medical indications, vaccination is also recommended for children under the age of 12.

Teenagers can achieve strong protection against the coronavirus with vaccinations. 22,918 people under the age of 15 have been vaccinated in Estonia, 170 (0.7 percent) have gotten infected with the coronavirus, according to the Health Board

People, who have been administered additional "booster" doses have gotten infected even more rarely - 118,978 adults have received additional doses, 469 (0.4 percent) have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The most infections among vaccinated people has happened in the 60-69 age group, the smallest number of infected people among those vaccinated is in the 20-29 age group.

"We must remember that care home residents and risk groups received additional booster doses first, infections are more common among them," said Health Board spokesperson Kirsi Pruudel.

The immunoprophylaxis committee recommended people be administered additional doses to people with weaker immune systems in September. Booster doses were made widely available in the start of October, immediately after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved by the European Medicines Agency. Moderna vaccines are also used for booster doses.

