Youth vaccination rate above 60 percent in four Tallinn districts

Although more than 60 percent of the population aged 12-17 is vaccinated in the districts of Nõmme, Kristiine, Kesklinn and Pirita, the vaccination rate for the same age group in Lasnamäe is below 34 percent.

The highest school-age children vaccination rate in Tallinn is in Nõmme, with 67.1 percent of children ages 12-17 having received at least one vaccine dose. Kristiine is second with a 63.2 percent vaccination rate, followed by Kesklinn at 62.6 percent and Pirita at 61.8 percent.

Three Tallinn districts are near the 50 percent mark with Haabersti and Mustamäe crossing it at 52.8 and 51 percent, respectively. Põhja-Tallinn's vaccination rate is at 49.1 percent.

The vaccination rate is lowest by far in the district of Lasnamäe, which stood at 33.8 percent.

The vaccination rate of children aged 12-17 in Tallinn is 51.5 percent. The highest vaccination rate among cities for the respective age group is in Tartu, which has vaccinated 69.4 percent, Viljandi is second at 58.8 percent. Tallinn is followed by Pärnu at 46.5 percent and Narva at 29.3 percent.

As of Friday, 804,229 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia - 61 percent of the population. Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!