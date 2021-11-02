Coronavirus round-up: October 25-31

Last week, there were 12,069 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed across Estonia compared to 9,988 the week before. Deaths jumped from 40 to 71.

Overview: More restrictions were introduced on Monday, closing entertainment venues at 11 p.m. and adding additional checks to coronavirus certificates.

Regular testing for school children was introduced and Tallinn moved all schools to distance learning for at least a week from November 1. Schools in Narva and Pärnu counties quickly followed.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said stricter restrictions should have been introduced earlier. Approaching the vaccination situation as the Nordic countries have done has not worked in Estonia, he said.

The number of patients being treated in hospitals has almost reached the limit. Urmas Sule, head of the Emergency Crisis Department of the Health Board, said the situation will not improve in the near future. New restrictions are likely to be introduced if the situation worsens to protect the healthcare system.

Estonia has the highest number of new cases in Europe and has already broken new records for cases and infection rates.

Experts are still not ruling out a future lockdown and the results of the wastwater study keep rising.

There has been an uptick in the number of people getting vaccinated.

New cases by week: There were 12,069 new cases reported last week - an increase of more than 2,000 - the highest number ever reported in a single week. The week before 9,988 were reported.

On Monday, the 14-day infection rate was 1,694.4 per 100,000 people. Last week the number was 1,353.3.

New cases by day: More than 2,000 cases were reported on a single day last week for the first time. The highest number reported the week before was 1,787.

More than 1,400 cases were reported on five other days - even Sunday, when there are usually far fewer new cases as testing drops over the weekend.

The R rate is still above 1, meaning the infection rate is still rising.

New cases by region: The highest number of cases were recorded in Harju County which had 4,824 cases compared to 3,918 last week.

Tartu County had the second higher number of cases at 1,291, followed by Pärnu and Ida-Viru counties, with 1,132 and 1,029 respectively. These are record numbers for all three counties.

Only Ida-Viru County has exceeded 1,000 cases a week in the past, but its highest number in the spring was 1,030. Neither Tartu nor Pärnu counties surpassed 450 cases during the spring.

The below graph shows the countries with the highest rates. Click the colored dots to remove data from the graph.

Number of tests: There were 12,069 positive tests and 45,365 negative tests carried out. This gives a total of 57,434 - similar to the week before.

The positive share of tests rose to 21.1 percent, compared to 17.43 percent the week before.

Hospitalized patients: This graph shows the number of patients in hospital every Monday morning for the last month. This week, the figure was 571 compared to 516 last Monday and 408 the week previous.

By the time this article was published on Wednesday, the number had risen to 595. Experts have said Estonia only has the staffing capacity to treat 600 coronavirus patients.

At the peak in spring, there were 737 patients receiving treatment, but it will not be possible to treat so many this time due to staff shortages.

Deaths of covid positive patients: There were 71 deaths last week - the highest amount since mid-April. There were 40 the week before. The highest number of deaths recorded in a single week was 87 in April.

The total number of deaths, as of Wednesday, is 1,550.

Number of vaccines administered: The number of people vaccinated for the first time was 14,152 - the highest since August. The total number of doses - first and second - given was 18,424.

Additionally, more than 26,000 booster doses were administered.

The vaccination rate by age group can be seen below.

