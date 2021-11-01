Third coronavirus wave breaks spring infection peak record

The third coronavirus wave in Estonia has exceeded the number of infections during the spring wave as well as the share of positive tests, daily news Postimees reported on Monday.

For example, on March 17, the share of positive tests in Estonia was 22.04 percent, while the indicator stood at 24.95 percent on Saturday, October 30.

Last week, 2,025 new cases were reported on Wednesday which was a new record. The previous record was 1,957 on March 10.

The paper also reported that Estonia now has the highest infection rate in Europe, having overtaken Latvia at the weekend. Postimees cited data from the website Our World in Data.

Against the background of high infection rates, the Health Board recommends that everyone who has not yet done so get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Spokespeople for the Ministry of Social Affairs told Postimees the purpose of the current restrictions is to regulate the rate at which the virus spreads in such a way as to prevent overloading the healthcare system.

"We can see that those who have completed the primary vaccination course still have very good protection against serious illness, and as a result, the healthcare system is in a better position in the current wave," spokespeople for the ministry said.

"Unfortunately, vaccination coverage, especially with the first and second doses, is still too low, which means that there is still a risk of overloading the healthcare system, and therefore additional restrictions cannot be ruled out," ministry spokespeople added.

