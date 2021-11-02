President: Evil always a bad counselor, not least during crisis

Evil always give bad counsel, particularly in a crisis, President Alar Karis said on Monday evening. Crisis instead calls for all of society to pull together, and for those in leadership positions to give a good example, he added.

Writing on his social media page Karis noted that: "This crisis does not bypass local governments. It does not differentiate between worldviews, the young or the old. It affects us all; it is a common concern for all of us. Each one of us can do something to halt the virus spreading."

"I would therefore call on politicians to talk to their constituents. The message is simple - the more parents and grandparents who have been vaccinated, the more young people who have been vaccinated, the more the opportunities to keep society open, and also to continue with education in schools in the usual way."

The president had also met with Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), at Kadriorg.

"I also talked with Mayor Mikhail Kõlvart about a deepening coronarvirus fatigue in society, which has also led to callous calls against, for example, doctors or retail staff. Evil is always a bad counselor, especially in a crisis. What we need is everyone to take care of both themselves and their fellow citizens, and to support all those who are working to keep society going."

At the same time, the president expressed a wish not to point the finger. "This is not the time to search for culprits, but one of finding solutions, together. It is also a time of setting an example, which means that those who the Estonian public looks to must themselves demonstrate that they understand the importance of vaccination and basic precautions."

--

