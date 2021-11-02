President: Evil always a bad counselor, not least during crisis

News
Mihhail Kõlvart (left) with President Alar Karis at Kadriorg.
Mihhail Kõlvart (left) with President Alar Karis at Kadriorg. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
News

Evil always give bad counsel, particularly in a crisis, President Alar Karis said on Monday evening. Crisis instead calls for all of society to pull together, and for those in leadership positions to give a good example, he added.

Writing on his social media page Karis noted that: "This crisis does not bypass local governments. It does not differentiate between worldviews, the young or the old. It affects us all; it is a common concern for all of us. Each one of us can do something to halt the virus spreading."

"I would therefore call on politicians to talk to their constituents. The message is simple - the more parents and grandparents who have been vaccinated, the more young people who have been vaccinated, the more the opportunities to keep society open, and also to continue with education in schools in the usual way."

The president had also met with Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), at Kadriorg.

"I also talked with Mayor Mikhail Kõlvart about a deepening coronarvirus fatigue in society, which has also led to callous calls against, for example, doctors or retail staff. Evil is always a bad counselor, especially in a crisis. What we need is everyone to take care of both themselves and their fellow citizens, and to support all those who are working to keep society going."

At the same time, the president expressed a wish not to point the finger. "This is not the time to search for culprits, but one of finding solutions, together. It is also a time of setting an example, which means that those who the Estonian public looks to must themselves demonstrate that they understand the importance of vaccination and basic precautions."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:44

Prime minister: Culture minister resignation only viable outcome

12:37

Estonian director's debut film attracts 1,500 visitors on opening weekend

12:14

Expert: There's hope for a new coronavirus medication

11:56

Anneli Ott resigns as culture minister Updated

11:44

Scientific council recommends close contact family members stay home

11:22

President: Evil always a bad counselor, not least during crisis

10:50

Health Board: 595 hospitalized patients, 1,571 new cases, 10 deaths

10:06

Education minister: First day of school testing better than expected

09:43

AK: Why are coronavirus vaccination rates low in Valga and Pärnu counties?

08:56

Finland investigating alleged aerial incursion by Estonian jet

08:17

Planned amendment aiming to give ERJK slightly wider powers

01.11

Kallas, US President Biden discuss global challenges, defense cooperation

01.11

Kallas at COP26: Estonia has a lot to offer in terms of climate neutrality

01.11

Report: Estonia's residents underestimate need for long-term care

01.11

Samost and Aaspõllu: Going over renewable energy support sensible

01.11

Seven more routes open at Tallinn Airport

01.11

Estonian Health Insurance Fund will send covid booster dose reminders

01.11

Third coronavirus wave breaks spring infection peak record

01.11

'Olukorrast riigis': State should be decisive in renewable energy calls

01.11

Over 14,000 first doses administered last week across Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

01.11

Estonia's new coronavirus restrictions from November 1

01.11

Tallinn heating prices to rise by 65 percent from December Updated

01.11

Seven more routes open at Tallinn Airport

01.11

Health Board: 571 hospitalized patients, 1,413 new cases, nine deaths

29.10

Estonia's travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 1

01.11

Report: Estonia's residents underestimate need for long-term care

01.11

Kallas, US President Biden discuss global challenges, defense cooperation

11:56

Anneli Ott resigns as culture minister Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: