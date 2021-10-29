Investigation opens after PPA officer killed on shooting range

News
PPA logo and hi-vis vest.
PPA logo and hi-vis vest. Source: PPA
News

Criminal proceedings are underway after a 26-year-old Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officer died after firing range accident.

President Alar Karis expressed his condolences over the incident, in Võru County, on his social media account, saying that: "The life of a young police officer, Joonas Männik, was ended tragically. It ended in the course of the performance of his duties, in an exercise where he was practicing ensuring our security."

PPA head Elmar Vaher said that: "Today's events have unexpectedly brought us all tears. We have lost a young, energetic and dedicated colleague who was an example to many with his brilliant status, communication skills and readiness to act."

Kairi Kaldoja, leading prosecutor at the Southern District Prosecutor's Office, called it tragic that such a young police officer had died in the line of duty.

She said: "The work of PPA officers includes continuous training and testing, where potential hazards must be surmounted. There are a number of safety requirements, whose correct observance must ensure the safety of participants. Via the criminal proceedings, we will ascertain exactly the extent to which these were met by both participants and instructors."

The incident took place at around 3 p.m. Thursday at the Järvere shooting range, Sõmerpalu municipality, in Võru County. The PPA's southern prefecture rapid response personnel, based in Tartu, were taking part in training at the range.

Preliminary information states that two teams were practicing moving tactically, and shooting targets as part of the exercise, under the supervision of instructors.

At some point, one of the PPA operatives found themselves in the other team's fire zone, and was hit by rounds fired by a colleague.

How the officer entered the danger zone is not yet known.

The victim's colleagues called for help and immediately began resuscitation procedures, but to no avail and the man died at the scene.

Elmar Vaher said that criminal investigations have already been launched, while the PPA fire team personnel are at the PPA's Tartu station as of Friday and ready to give their witness testimony when needed.

The rapid response unit taking part in the exercise must undergo special and complex training, which was what had been happening Thursday. Each trainig session is preceded by the repetition of safety drills, Vaher said, adding that instructors and paramedic-trained personnel are always on site.

The PPA officer who died started with the PPA in 2015 and moved to rapid reaction duties in Tartu from 2017.

The criminal proceedings are being conducted by the PPA's Internal Control Bureau under the oversight of the the Southern District Prosecutor's Office. Criminal investigations by the PPA are in general directed by the prosecutor's office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

Tallinn deputy mayor: Coordinating with Health Board takes too long

11:57

Wastewater study: Coronavirus spread continues to break records Updated

11:42

Investigation opens after PPA officer killed on shooting range

11:05

Health Board: 536 hospitalized patients, 1,679 new cases, 11 deaths

10:58

State to compensate energy price inflation for low-income families Updated

10:18

Statistics: Retail trade turnover up nearly 20 percent on year to September

09:49

Government to discuss Tallinn ring railroad spatial plan

09:22

Narva schools also to switch to remote learning next week

08:49

President Karis: Hopefully EU-Poland stand-off will not escalate

08:35

Tallinn failed to coordinate remote learning call with Health Board Updated

08:17

Kontaveit reaches quarter-finals in Romania

28.10

Experts consider extending coronavirus recovery certification to 12 months

28.10

Government approves 50 percent electricity providers' subsidy

28.10

Government rules entertainment venues must close by 11 p.m. starting Monday Updated

28.10

Pärnu schools to also switch to remote study

28.10

Margaret Pärli: I have done everything I can to attend school

28.10

EU Council approves Estonia's recovery fund plan

28.10

Coalition negotiations diary: Week starting October 25

28.10

Kiisler: Estonia's testing strategy will leave us the back marker in Europe

28.10

Composer Arvo Pärt's 'O Holy Father Nicholas' to premiere at the Met

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Government rules entertainment venues must close by 11 p.m. starting Monday Updated

28.10

Health minister: Booster doses to be made available more broadly

28.10

Health Board: 542 hospitalized patients, 1,995 new cases, 8 deaths

27.10

Tallinn students to go on distance learning for one week after school break

08:35

Tallinn failed to coordinate remote learning call with Health Board Updated

28.10

Selver to open hypermarket next to IKEA store

28.10

Experts consider extending coronavirus recovery certification to 12 months

28.10

Kiisler: Estonia's testing strategy will leave us the back marker in Europe

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: