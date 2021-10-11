Coronavirus round-up: October 4-10

Last week, there were 6,455 cases of coronavirus diagnosed across Estonia compared to 4,965 the week before. There were 37 deaths.

With the rising number of deaths, hospitalizations and new covid-19 cases, ERR News has restarted its weekly coronavirus round-up. This article brings together the most important news and data about the coronavirus situation in Estonia from the last week.

This article only contains the last four weeks of data, which has been taken from the Health Board and Koroonakaart. Additional data points will be added in the coming weeks.

In the article you can find the following information:

Weekly news overview;

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for October 4-10;

New cases by county by week;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths of covid-positive patients by week;

Vaccinations by week.

Overview: Last week Estonia's coronavirus rate rose to the second highest in Europe, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported on Friday. Only Lithuania has a higher rate. Latvia, which had a lower rate than both countries, declared a three-month state of emergency on Friday.

Despite this, the Estonian government is not discussing bringing in new restrictions to curb the spread as there a few people in hospital. However, the tourism sector is calling for new wage subsidy measures as tour groups cancel en mass due to the rising infection rate. The ECDC has recommended people do not travel to the Baltic states.

The University of Tartu's wastewater monitoring study shows covid-19 is widespread and is increasing in Ida-Viru and Harju counties as well as in the western region. South Estonia is still the worst affected area and Tartu University hospital said its workload is "seriously disrupted" and now similar to the last peak in springtime.

Coronavirus vaccination has fallen to a record low with more second doses being given than first. In a bid to get care workers vaccinated, the government has ok'd giving €120 to care homes for each vaccinated worker. It has also agreed to give booster shots to healthcare, social and education workers.

The State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet) said there have been no reports of people developing heart disease after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

New cases by week: There were 6,455 new cases reported last week, the highest number over the last month. The week before 4,965 were reported.

New cases by day: More than 1,000 cases were reported on several days for the first time since spring. As the infection rate R is above 1, it is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

New cases by region: The highest number of cases were recorded in Harju County with over 2,400 cases.

Tartu County had the second higher number of cases with 814 followed by Ida-Viru County with 631.

Cases have been rising in every county over the last month.

The below graph shows the countries with the highest rates. Click the colored dots to remove data from the graph.

Number of tests: There were 6,455 positive tests and 37,241 negative tests carried out. This gives a total of 43,696 and the positive share of tests was 14.98 percent. The level of testing has been similar for the last four weeks.

Hospitalized patients: This graph shows the number of patients in hospital every Monday morning for the last month. The numbers tend to fluctuate over the course of the week. This week, the figure was 278. Twenty-nine patients were in intensive care and 21 on ventilation.

The highest number of patients receiving treatment last week was 278 and the lowest was 230. The average number of patients was 247.

The government is closely watching the number of patients in hospital and this will determine whether new restrictions are set. Estonia has a maximum of 1,000 beds for covid patients - but if this is reached then every other treatment will need to be suspended.

At the peak in spring, there were 737 patients receiving treatment. The Health Board has said even getting to 650 would be "very bad".

Deaths of covid positive patients: There were 37 deaths last week - the highest for months.

The total number of deaths is now 1,400.

Number of vaccines administered: The number of people vaccinated for the first time has fallen to 4,931. The lowest since the vaccine rollout began.

The vaccination rate by age group can be seen below.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

Note to readers

Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!