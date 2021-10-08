Medicines agency: No Moderna-related heart disease cases reported

The State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet) announced on Friday that there have been no reports of people developing heart disease such as myocarditis or pericarditis after being administered the Moderna vaccine in Estonia.

On Wednesday, Sweden announced it would stop administering Moderna vaccines to people aged 30 and younger. On Thursday, the Swedish health authorities followed their lead and are not recommending the Moderna vaccine to men under the age of 30. The Finnish authority recommended Pfizer vaccines be used instead, even if the first vaccine dose of the complete process was conducted with the Moderna vaccine.

Denmark, however, will stop administering Moderna vaccines to those under the age of 18, also pointing to a risk of myocarditis, which has still been a very rare occurrence.

According to specialists, the moves are precautionary and risks to develop myocarditis and pericarditis as a result of vaccination is very rare.

The Estonian Agency of Medicines announced no cardiological side effects have been reported for men under the age of 30 in Estonia. The agency knows of one case, in which a 40-year old man developed myocarditis a month after being administered his first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and vaccine relation cannot be ruled out.

"As of today's knowledge, myocarditis and pericarditis has developed as a result of the second dose of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna), mostly two weeks after vaccination. Therefore, it is recommended to monitor your health for at least two weeks after getting vaccinated. If you experience disturbing and persistent chest pain, difficulty breathing or palpitaions after getting an mRNA vaccine, you should go to a doctor," the agency said.

The Agency of Medicines added that current data points to no notable differences in myocarditis or pericarditis as a result of vaccinations from the general disease. With a timely diagnosis, the diseases are treatable with rest and painkillers usually being enough.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!