Health Board: 290 hospitalized covid patients, 1,260 new cases, two deaths

On Tuesday morning, 290 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment in hospital and 1,260 new cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. There were two more deaths.

Of the patients in hospital, 194 - 66.4 percent - had not been vaccinated. Fifty-six new cases were opened during the last day. Estonia has bed capacity for approximately 700 covid-19 patients.

Two people in their 80s died after becoming infected with the disease: an 85-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman. So far, 1,402 people have died.

In total, 7,364 tests were analyzed and 1,260 were positive. Of those, 840 were unvaccinated. The positive share of tests was 17.1 percent. The last time there were more than 1,200 tests on a single day was at the end of March.

The 14-day infection rate is 894.07 per 100,000 people. The seven-day rate is 973.6.

Yesterday, 1,654 doses of vaccine were administered during the day. Of these, 623 were first doses. The coverage rate of adults with at least one dose is 67.6 percent.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

