ECDC recommends stricter entry restrictions for Estonia, Baltic states

Estonia has one of the highest rates of coronavirus in Europe and the EU's health agency is recommending tighter travel restrictions be applied.

Data published on Friday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows Estonia had a 14-day rate of 659 per 100,000 people - the second-highest infection rate in Europe. Only Lithuania is higher at 795.

Last week, Estonia had the fifth-highest increase in new cases after Latvia, Romania, Poland and Czechia. It is one of only three countries that moved up into a different category.

As of Friday, all three Baltic states are in the agency's top category, color-coded dark red, showing they have all recorded more than 500 new cases.

The ECDC advises against travel to red and dark red zone countries to stop the spread of the disease.

14-day coronavirus rate weeks 38 and 39. Source: ECDC.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ERR on Friday the recommendation will not have serious consequences for the time being.

Kristina Ots, a media adviser at the ministry, said the ECDC had not made a direct recommendation to the government to introduce more restrictions.

"The travel recommendation is designed to be followed as far as possible by the Member States, but it is, as the name suggests, a recommendation," she said.

She said being placed in the dark red category means unvaccinated travellers from, or passing through, Estonia should quarantine on arrival to other countries.

Ots said other countries could start requiring vaccinated passengers to provide a negative test on entry.

The data below shows Estonia's 14-day infection rate since January 2021.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!