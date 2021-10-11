Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 727 new cases, six deaths

As of Monday morning, 272 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 727 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. Of the hospitalized patients, 185 (67.8 percent) are unvaccinated and 88 (32.2 percent) are vaccinated.

In total, 4,087 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 17.8 percent. Of the new cases, 495 (68 percent) were unvaccinated and 232 (32 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

In total, 765,736 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 719,773 of them having already received their second dose. 1,212 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 859.31, data from the Health Board shows.

There were six deaths, involving a 61-year old woman, a 72-year old woman, an 80-year old man, an 82-year old man, an 87-year old woman and a 94-year old man. Five of these people were unvaccinated. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,400 people in Estonia in total.

272 people receiving treatment in hospital, 29 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 272 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 20 under assisted breathing. There are 29 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,087 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 727 returning positive and 3,360 negative – a positive rate of 17.8 percent.

There have been 1,982,689 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 165,345 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

149,555 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 47,897 (32.0 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 101,658 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

