Wastewater coronavirus level rising across Estonia

The amount of coronavirus in wastewater continues to spread across Estonia and is highest in Ida-Viru County and the south, results of the University of Tartu's latest study show.

In Ida-Viru County and southern Estonia the level is above average. These areas also have the lowest vaccination rates against covid-19.

Lead researcher Tanel Tenson, professor of technology of antimicrobial compounds, said the majority of new infections will come from these areas in the near future.

"This week, we can see that coronavirus is found in predominantly large quantities throughout Estonia. Even the smaller settlements have not remained intact. The virus has now also reached the island of Hiiumaa, which remained virus-free for a long time," said Tenson.

"In the current wave of coronavirus, we have seen a constant growth in virus amounts since mid-August. There haven't been any major upsurges, but the figures have crept up quite close to the level we had in February when both the number of infections and the amount of virus approached their peak," he said

The latest survey was carried out between October 4-8.

Source: University of Tartu.

