255 people hospitalized with COVID-19

As of Sunday morning, 205 people need hospital treatment for symptomatic COVID-19. A total of 255 patients with the coronavirus have been hospitalized of whom two-thirds have not been vaccinated.

Data from the Health Board suggests 173 people of 67.8 percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated while 82 or 32.2 percent have completed the immunization cycle.

Hospitals opened 29 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours. There were no deaths.

Estonia analyzed 5,348 test results in the last day of which 815 were positive for COVID-19. Of those diagnosed, 550 were unvaccinated and 265 fully vaccinated.

2,047 doses of vaccine were administered, putting the national total at 1,387,772 doses. Adult vaccination coverage stands at 67.6 percent.

On Saturday, 201 people were treated for symptomatic coronavirus in hospitals.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

