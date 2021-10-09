Health Board: 242 hospitalized covid patients, 1,068 cases, three deaths

On Saturday, 242 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospital and 1,068 new cases were confirmed during the last day, the Health Board said. Three people died.

Of those in hospital, 166 people - 68.6 percent - have not been vaccinated. Thirty-five new cases were opened during the last day.

Three women aged 73, 75 and 86 died after becoming infected with the coronavirus. The total number of deaths is now 1,394.

In total, 7,766 tests were analyzed, of which 1,068 were positive. The positive share was 13.8 percent. Of those who tested positive, 696 were unvaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 807.54 per 100,00 people. The seven-day rate is 868.1. This is a similar rate to the start of April 2021. Estonia's infection rate is currently one of the highest in Europe.

Yesterday, 2,225 vaccine doses were administered but 1,589 were second doses. The coverage rate of adults vaccinated with at least one dose is 67.5 percent.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

