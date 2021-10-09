Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 11

Nine European countries will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, October 11.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Czechia 72,41

Holy See 0,00

Hungary 68,02

Liechtenstein 67,10

Malta 44,12

Monaco 68,80

Poland 34,91

San Marino 72,56

Spain 63,10

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andorra 166,72

Netherlands 133,22

Iceland 133,74

Italy 77,00

Cyprus 173,54

Luxembourg 181,60

Norway 154,54

Portugal 87,29

France 106,54

Sweden 82,75

Germany 131,71

Finland 106,00

Denmark 94,42

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Austria 272,01

Belgium 232,95

Bulgaria 342,49

Croatia 410,78

Ireland 367,80

Greece 284,78

Lithuania 795,54

Latvia 580,86

Romania 631,53

Slovakia 307,39

Slovenia 571,75

Switzerland 239,68

United Kingdom 691,94

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened. Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

On Friday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 775.6 per 100,000 inhabitants - the second highest in Europe after Lithuania.

