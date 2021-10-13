Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 1,228 new cases, two deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 272 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,228 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. Of the hospitalized patients, 213 (67.4 percent) are unvaccinated and 103 (32.6 percent) are vaccinated.

In total, 7,314 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 16.8 percent. Of the new cases, 810 (65.9 percent) were unvaccinated and 418 (34.1 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 767,092 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 722,459 of them having already received their second dose. 1,991 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 930.42, data from the Health Board shows.

There were two deaths, involving a 70- year old woman and an 81-year old woman. Both people were vaccinated. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,404 people in Estonia in total.

As of Wednesday morning, 316 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 18 under assisted breathing. There are 29 patients in intensive care.

There have been 1,997,363 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 167,828 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

150,814 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 48,209 (32.0 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 102,605 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

