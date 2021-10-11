No new restrictions planned due to low number of covid patients

There will be between 1,500-1,700 new daily cases of coronavirus by the end of the month, the Health Board has forecast. But there will only be 450 patients in hospital.

Speaking at a special sitting of the Rigiikogu on Monday, Mari-Anne Härma, acting director general of the Health Board, said the number of patients needing treatment is smaller thanks to vaccination.

"It gives us more time," she said. While the coronavirus rate is rising, Estonia has not yet exceeded the usual level of patients requiring hospital treatment.

"The infection rate R is currently 1.2, which means we will see days where there will be 1,500, 1,600 and 1,700 infections at the end of October. But there will be 450 patients in hospital. If we get to 600 patients in the hospital, the situation is bad," she said.

The highest number of patients receiving treatment at one time during the spring peak was 727. The highest number admitted on a single day was 104.

Members of the Rigiikogu asked if additional restrictions are planned.

"Last night [Sunday] we had a discussion about restrictions. I know that the government headed by the prime minister will also discuss this this week," Härma said.

She said there is no need to create new restrictions in haste as the number of new patients needing treatment is not growing quickly.

Härma said if the risk level rises to red, new measures will be needed to encourage people to vaccinate themselves. Those that need treatment tend to be unvaccinated.

"Secondly, the measures must be short-term, but effective. This is to ensure planned and emergency assistance," said Härma.

Thirdly, she emphasized that the economy should remain as open as possible.

