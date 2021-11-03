Health Board: 610 hospitalized patients, 2,306 new cases, 13 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 610 patients are being treated for coronavirus in Estonian hospitals, the Health Board said. There were 2,306 new cases - a record high - and 13 deaths during the last day.

Of those in hospital, 444 have serious cases of the virus and 312 people - 70.3 percent - are unvaccinated.

Eight-three new cases were opened during the last day. Yesterday, 595 people were in hospital.

Estonia has the staffing capacity to treat approximately 600-650 people. Hospitals are reaching their limits.

There were 13 deaths, ranging in age between 44 and 91. Four men died and nine women. So far, 1,563 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Estonia.

In total, 10,254 new tests were analyzed and 2,306 - 22.5 percent - were positive. This is a new record, beating 2,025 which was a new record last week. Of those who tested positive, 1,414 people were not vaccinated.

New cases are usually highest mid-week as testing centers are closed at weekends and more people get tested on Monday and Tuesday to compensate.

The 14-day infection rate is 1,766.7 per 100,000 people - one of the highest in Europe. The seven-day rate is 1,818.

Yesterday, 9,922 vaccinations were carried out and 2,091 were first doses. The vaccination rate among the whole population is 57,4 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

