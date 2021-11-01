Over 14,000 first doses administered last week across Estonia

Last week, 14,152 people were vaccinated against coronavirus for the first time - the highest number for several months. In total, 44,599 people received a vaccination.

Of these, 25,000 were booster vaccinations and the rest were second doses.

Due to the pandemic situation, all Estonian family doctors and nurses will focus on COVID-19 vaccination and related counseling until November 5.

To date, 796,164 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. 761,153 people have completed the vaccination cycle.

Booster doses can be received six months after the initial cycle has ended.

How can coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

