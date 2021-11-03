42 days late, 70 percent of adults vaccinated against Covid at least once

Whereas in the spring, the coalition set the goal of reaching 70 percent vaccination coverage by September 22, in reality, Estonia reached the target today, Wednesday, 42 days later than planned.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, 800, 038 (70,08) percent of adults have been vaccinated with one dose. The vaccination course has been completed by 763,775 (67,13 percent) of these people, i.e. two doses with most manufacturers' products.

60.15 percent of the entire country has been vaccinated, rising to 68.75 percent among 12-year-olds and over.

In most local government areas, 70 percent of adults have been vaccinated. The highest coverage is on Ruhnu island andiin Kambja municipality (82 percent each), Hiiumaa (80 percent), Luunja, Kiili and Saku municipalities (79 percent) and Kastre, Muhu and Viimsi municipalities (78 percent). The lowest coverage is to be found in the towns of Narva and Sillamäe, in Ida-Viru County.

The government set a goal in spring to reach 70 percent vaccination coverage by the start of autumn. It was later specified that the exact deadline was to be September 22 and also that one dose would be taken into account as well as two.

While Politico wrote at the end of June that Estonia is one of the five EU countries where 70 percent vaccination against coronavirus would not be achieved in the autumn, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on July 1 that this goal would be achieved.

"Politico announced the date of September 22, which is the official beginning of autumn. I am relatively optimistic that by that time we will have reached 70 percent coverage. The main thing is that by the beginning of the peak season of viruses, the 70 percent target has been reached," Kiik said on July 1.

On September 9, Kiik publicly admitted for the first time that the desired goal would not be achieved by September 22. Even then, Kiik was still quite optimistic and said that Estonia is close to 70 percent.

"If the current vaccination rate continues, we will reach 67 percent by that time," Kiik noted.

However, this was not achieved - on September 22, the coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose stood at 66.27 percent.

Politico, reporting in turn on a European Commission target, was also talking about full vaccination and not part-vaccination.

