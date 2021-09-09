Estonia to miss September's 70 percent vaccination rate target

Tanel Kiik Source: Stenbocki maja
Estonia will not meet the September target to achieve 70-percent coronavirus vaccination coverage among the adult population, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Thursday.

Kiik said at the government's press conference there are regions in Estonia where high vaccination coverage has helped reduce the burden on hospitals and bring down the infection trend.

At the same time, there are also regions, in southeastern Estonia in particular, where a clear link has emerged between low vaccination coverage and burden on hospitals, he added.

Kiik noted that Estonia is quite close to the target of vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population.

"We will not meet this target by the deadline set for September 22, however," he said. The current rate is 65 percent.

The minister added that some 70 percent of the population has some form of protection against the coronavirus as a share of the population has already contracted and recovered from the disease.

Around 20,000 to 30,000 people with weaker immunity will receive a third dose of coronavirus vaccine in the near future and the state is planning to start supplementary vaccination of health care workers and care home staff in October, he noted.

The European Union set a 70 percent vaccination rate as a target earlier this year.

--

Editor: Helen Wright



