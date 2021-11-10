Isamaa initiates draft law for creation of vaccine damages fund

The Isamaa Riigikogu group initiated a draft law on Wednesday, which would give the government the task of creating a fund for compensating any damages caused by vaccinations.

Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said Estonia has established a goal of vaccinating a majority of the population and has implemented measures, which do not leave people many options other than vaccinating.

"If the state makes vaccines mandatory, it must be prepared to take responsibility and help the people," Seeder said.

The draft law reads that multiple countries in Europe have created a separate fund to alleviate damages caused by coronavirus vaccines. Among others, a fund has been created in Denmark, Norway, Austria, Slovenia, Finland and Latvia. Funds and different compensation measures differ, but their goal is to ensure that possible rare damages can be compensated by the state.

"The vaccination rate against the coronavirus in Estonia is extremely low, which largely stems from the government's inability to make fast, systemic and adequate decision and awful communication. The government has also not been able to form a common position on compensating for possible coronavirus vaccine damages," Seeder said.

The Isamaa group also assesses that the fund needs to be created because Estonia has not reached its vaccination goals.

"There is a significant amount of people in our society who fear vaccination side effects. A separate coronavirus vaccination damages compensation fund would offer people security that they would not be alone in case of issues. This would help achieve a high vaccination rate in society," the draft law explanatory referendum reads.

Center Party has supported the creation of a vaccine damages fund, but Reform Party has been skeptical of the idea so far. The Reform-Center coalition is trying to find a compromise through patient insurance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!