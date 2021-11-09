Coronavirus round-up: November 1-7

Last week, there were 10,517 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed across Estonia compared to 12,069 the week before - the first fall for several months. Deaths continued to rise.

This article brings together the most important news and data about the coronavirus situation in Estonia from the last week. The data is taken from the Health Board and Koroonakaart.

In the article you can find the following information:

Weekly news overview;

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for November 1-7;

New cases by county by week;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths of covid-positive patients by week;

Vaccinations by week.

Overview: Last week, the initial limit of 600 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in Estonia's hospital was surpassed. At the time of writing, 611 patients have been admitted.

Doctors requested new guidelines for triage - choosing who to treat - from the government and health board as the situation is not likely to improve in the coming weeks. Updated rules were published at the end of last week.

New restrictions were introduced to limit the spread of coronavirus, but the Health Board said they had been introduced too late. President Alar Karis said the pandemic should have been better managed.

Schools in Tallinn, Narva and Pärnu continued distance learning for a second week.

The data shows there was a reduction in the number of new cases confirmed last week and R has fallen to one. It must below one for the infection rate to fall. However, Estonia has one of the highest rates of coronavirus in the world.

Finland said it would help treat critical coronavirus patients, if necessary.

The coronavirus wastewater study show levels are consistently high across Estonia

Leader of the opposition EKRE party Martin Helme said now is not the time for all parties to work together to solve the crisis.

New cases by week: There were 10,517 new cases reported last week - almost 1,500 cases fewer than the week previous. The week before 12,069 were reported.

On Monday, the 14-day infection rate was 1,698.8 per 100,000 people. Last week the number was 1,694.4.

New cases by day: A new record was set for the number of cases confirmed on a single day - 2,306. The previous record - 2,024 - was set the week before.

However, every other day had fewer than 2,000 cases and two days even had less than 1,000 - although both were on the weekend, when fewer tests are usually carried out.

The R rate is 1, meaning the infection rate is starting to plateau but is not yet falling.

New cases by region: The highest number of cases were recorded in Harju County which had 3,988 a drop of almost 1,000 cases. The week before 4,824 were recorded in the county.

Tartu County had the second higher number of cases at 1,219, followed by Pärnu and Ida-Viru counties, with 984 (1,132 a week earlier) and 828 (1,029 a week earlier) respectively.

The below graph shows the countries with the highest rates. Click the colored dots to remove data from the graph.

Number of tests: There were 10,517 positive tests and 44,070 negative tests carried out. This gives a total of 54,587 - a small drop compared to the previous week.

The positive share of tests fell to 18.76 percent compared to 21.1 percent a week earlier.

Hospitalized patients: This graph shows the number of patients in hospital every Monday morning for the last month. This week, the figure was 617 compared to 571 last Monday and 516 the week previous.

Experts have said Estonia only has the staffing capacity to treat between 600-650 coronavirus patients.

At the peak in spring, there were 737 patients receiving treatment, but it will not be possible to treat so many this time due to staff shortages.

Deaths of covid positive patients: There were 77 deaths last week - the highest amount since mid-April. There were 71 the week before. The highest number of deaths recorded in a single week was 87 in April.

The total number of deaths, as of Tuesday, is 1,623.

Number of vaccines administered: The number of people vaccinated for the first time was 12,376.

Additionally, more than 37,000 booster doses were administered.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

