Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 869 new cases, 11 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 516 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a 869 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were 11 deaths.

There are 408 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 306 (75 percent) are unvaccinated and 102 (25 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 516 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 108 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 6,613 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 13.1 percent. Of the new cases, 562 (64.6 percent) were unvaccinated and 307 (35.4 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 817,082 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 775,860 of them having already received their second dose.

6,251 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 119,076 booster doses administered in Estonia. 58.1 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,244.64, data from the Health Board shows.

There were 11 deaths, involving a 68-year old woman, a 69-year old man, a 71-year old woman, an 80-year old man, an 81-year old man, an 82-year old man, an 83-year old man, an 88-year old man, a 91-year old man, a 93-year old man and a 99-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,701 people in Estonia in total.

516 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 55 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 516 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 29 under assisted breathing. There are 52 patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,613 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 869 returning positive and 5,744 negative – a positive rate of 13.1 percent.

There have been 2,256,030 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 213,474 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

185,063 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 56,289 (30.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 128,774 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!