Crisis department chief: Situation in hospitals more hopeful

News
Urmas Sule.
Urmas Sule. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Even though 17 coronavirus patients died during the last 24 hours, the situation is more hopeful than a week ago, the crisis department chief of the Health Board (Terviseamet) Urmas Sule said on Monday.

"Both the general infection rate has started to decrease and the need for hospital treatment has also started to decrease. However, when we look at how it's distributed by regions and hospitals, then it's uneven. The greater decrease is in Tallinn hospitals. But there's one more covid patient in the Tartu University Clinic than the week before. There the hospital's workload has no decreased," Sule told ERR.

He said unlike the second wave in the spring, the outbreak has made it to hospitals in a different way this summer as people are widely vaccinated.

"Behind the fast increase in the need for hospital treatment were the outbreaks. There are also more outbreaks in care homes than there were in spring. But due to the vaccination, we don't have a great wave of infection."

Sule stressed when something is moving towards a positive trend, special care should be taken to not make any mistakes.

"It's like with a young driver, mistakes happen when you think you can drive. We're in the same phase right now. We have to suffer a little to pass the wave," he said.

As of Monday morning, there are 544 Covid patients in the hospitals and 52 of them are in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

"What is negative about the last 24 hours, the death rate in hospitals was on a downward trend, 17 patients were added. We didn't expect that many deaths. But when we compare the patients in hospitals (544) to last week (617), it is a clear decrease," Sule said.

Sule said the return of scheduled treatment is currently being discussed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

LSM: Bears no longer bothering Latvian border residents

17:11

Black Nights Film Festival children's program draws attention to prejudice

16:58

EU extends scope of Belarus sanctions Updated

16:48

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

16:20

Court closes proceedings for Center Party €50,000 prohibited donation case

15:51

Reform members push back on Ansip's criticism of prime minister

15:18

Reform MEP: Reform cannot be held hostage by Martin Helme

15:05

Baltic presidents discuss Belarus, security Updated

14:49

Librarians worried about TLÜ's decision to cut information science studies

13:24

Kontaveit advances to semifinals despite group stage loss

12:53

Crisis department chief: Situation in hospitals more hopeful

12:26

Court suspends nurse suspected of counterfeiting COVID-19 certificates

11:51

No agreement on extending validity of coronavirus recovery certificate

11:26

Latvian president: Still too early to compare pandemic management styles

11:02

Health Board: 544 patients, 511 new cases, 17 deaths

10:25

More than 600 people vaccinated at Tallinn's Freedom Square center

09:54

SDE board member: Party to announce Tallinn leaders on Monday

09:35

Estonia, Lithuania, UK and France take part in Põhjakonn military exercise

09:03

7,400 fewer people unemployed in Estonia's third quarter

08:35

Estonia's child vaccination rate fell 10 percent over last decade

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

14.11

Külli Taro: People increasingly less afraid of virus than restrictions

14.11

Sunday talk shows: Reform rating plummeting because of Kallas

14.11

Shorter booster dose period raising questions

11:02

Health Board: 544 patients, 511 new cases, 17 deaths

08:04

New event attendance limits apply in Estonia from Monday

14.11

Patients hospitalized with Covid number 542

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: