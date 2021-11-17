Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 489 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a 1,023 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were seven deaths.

There are 387 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 287 (74.2 percent) are unvaccinated and 100 (25.8 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 489 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 102 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 7,766 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 13.2 percent. Of the new cases, 677 (66.2 percent) were unvaccinated and 346 (33.8 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 818,074 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 776,719 of them having already received their second dose.

7,356 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 124,898 booster doses administered in Estonia. 58.4 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,148.1, data from the Health Board shows.

There were seven deaths, involving a 56-year old man, a 70-year old woman, a 71-year old woman, a 72-year old man, an 83-year old man, an 83-year old woman and an 84-year old man.

489 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 47 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 489 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 25 under assisted breathing. There are 47 patients in intensive care.

A total of 7,766 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,023 returning positive and 6,743 negative – a positive rate of 13.2 percent.

There have been 2,263,796 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 214,496 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

187,021 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 56,655 (30.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 130,366 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

