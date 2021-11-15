PPA catch 10 businesses breaking coronavirus rules

Over the weekend, the North Prefecture of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board caught ten public breaking COVID-19 rules by being open after 11 p.m.

During the week, the police inspected 224 institutions, 140 of which correctly followed the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Over the weekend, we also registered 10 businesses in Tallinn that had not closed their doors by 11 p.m. We opened administrative proceedings against them," spokespeople for the prefecture said on social media on Monday.

Law enforcement officers also checked compliance with the mask-wearing obligation in stores.

"In this respect, we mostly have words of praise for residents and businesses. However, during the week we caught 33 people who were not wearing a mask correctly or who did not have one at all," the spokespeople said.

The police will continue to carry out inspections, focusing primarily on companies about which they have received information that patrons at those establishments are not checked for COVID certificates and masks are not worn.

