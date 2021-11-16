Fall in unemployment to pre-crisis levels leads to general wage rally

News
Sokos Hotel Viru
Sokos Hotel Viru Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
News

The unemployment rate fell to 5.7 percent in the third quarter 2021 (Q3 2021), the lowest level this year. The last time the figure was so low was before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent. This is, however, creating overall wage pressure, as it has proven difficult to find staff in most sectors.

The pandemic period brought in more than twenty thousand unemployed, but recent quarters show a steady, successive decline. Thus, the number of unemployed decreased by 7,400 to 39,900 in the past three months.

There is still some room to achieve the pre-pandemic level, where the unemployment rate fluctuated between 4 and 5 percent.
There are most unemployed people in tourism and energy.

"When we usually complain about life being worse everywhere outside of Tallinn, then now the employment rate in South Estonia has actually reached a better level than it was before the crisis. It's even lower in North Estonia due to the problems of the mining industry in Estonia," SEB bank analyst Mihkel Nestor said.

He predicts that pre-pandemic unemployment will recover next year.

"Next year will definitely be quite difficult in the labor market from the point of view of employers. Today, this demand is very high and people want to be recruited in all sectors.

Wage growth is expected in all sectors. Aggressive recruitment campaigns to win over employees from other companies can already be seen, especially in lower-wage service sectors.

Viru Hotel would immediately employ more than ten people, but the tourism sector is currently unattractive to employees, as possible new restrictions could leave them unemployed again.

"Spring 2021 was basically a lockdown situation in our field, we only had the main team at work and now that demand started to grow a bit in the summer, we gradually hired people and in the autumn we had a very good forecast of how demand would recover and then we were struggling to find employees," Sari Sopanen, CEO of Sokos Hotel Viru said.

The tourism sector mainly competes with trade, where the salaries are similar.

"I think our salaries are a little bit higher than theirs, except maybe now those who have entered the market and are making great promises. I'm just wondering if they will keep their promise to pay the average salary in Estonia, which seems a bit unrealistic," Sopanen said, referring to Lidl.

The economic restructuring and greater automation predicted at the beginning of the pandemic have not taken place in Estonia, especially in the industrial sector as expected.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:09

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

20:20

PPA vs BTA: Insurance company refuses to pay for emergency vehicle damages

19:47

First 10 Eesti Laul quarter finalists unveiled

19:16

Black Nights Film Festival Shorts program starts

18:53

Fall in unemployment to pre-crisis levels leads to general wage rally

18:15

Health Board: Vaccinated teens, booster dose recipients rarely get infected

17:48

Supreme Court: Marriage may be condition for issuing residence permit

17:21

Statistics: Average pension rises 6.2 percent on year to Q3 2021

16:49

Kalev Cramo trounced at home in VTB league encounter with Perm

16:22

Finance committee deciding on protection money rules on Tuesday

15:54

President: Estonia is ready, should situation on border change

15:52

Isamaa MP: Government not prioritizing education in 2022 state budget

15:26

Police investigating vandalism at site of monument to Estonian singer

15:10

President nominates Ülle Madise to continue as justice chancellor Updated

14:23

Kontaveit to face Sakkari in WTA showcase tournament semifinals

14:22

Worker dies in Kohtla-Järve VKG chemical works industrial accident

13:56

Tallinn opens 5 more coronavirus prevention points

13:37

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

13:09

North Estonia hospitals preparing to scale down number of Covid beds

13:08

Scientific council: Closing schools unnecessary to manage pandemic

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

15.11

Estonia to create new state digital hub

10:33

Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 869 new cases, 11 deaths

15.11

PPA catch 10 businesses breaking coronavirus rules

10:56

Estonian MP: Merkel-Lukashenko phone call 'disappointing' Updated

10:26

Latvian defense minister: We are one step from using NATO Treaty Article 4

08:17

Business park to be developed instead of Gate Tallinn outlet mall

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: