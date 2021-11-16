Tallinn opens 5 more coronavirus prevention points

Tallinn will open five new coronavirus counseling and vaccination points across the city this week.

On Tuesday, four points opened at Haabersti, Lasnamäe and Kristiine and one will open at Tallinn Baltic Station on Wednesday.

All service points operate without prior reservation and are free of charge, except for the PCR test without a referral notice.

All of Tallinn's vaccination and advice points are listed below:

Haabersti Rimi (Haabersti 1),

Linnamäe Maxima car park (Linnamäe tee 57),

Kristiine Shopping Centre (Endla 45),

Ülemiste Shopping Centre (Suur-Sõjamäe 4),

Tallinn Baltic Station (Toompuiestee 37),

Lindakivi Cultural Centre (Jaan Koorti 22),

Põhja-Tallinn Administration and Community Building (Kari 13).

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina (Center) said previous prevention points have proved popular in the capital.

