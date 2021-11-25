€12.6 million allocated for creation of oxygen treatment wards

Estonian hospitals will receive a total of €12.6 million in support for the creation of oxygen treatment isolation wards, which will primarily be used for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

"We will invest in increasing the resilience of hospitals to increase the healthcare system's capacity in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises," Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said.

As a result of the investments, there will be 150 new suitable hospital beds created by 2023, the Ministry of Social Affairs announced. Existing oxygen treatment wards will be reconstructed along with the development of new ones. This includes increasing the capacity for oxygen therapy and building ventilation systems.

The creation of isolation wards will increase the ability to offer healthcare services during increased COVID-19 hospitalization waves and will reduce the risk of spread in hospitals, therefore reducing the risk of having to suspend scheduled treatments, studies and operations.

Additional support will be allocated toward the adaption of existing electricity systems, the purchase of additional generators, UPS equipment and refrigerated transport equipment and the construction of systems to increase preparedness for long-term power outages.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!