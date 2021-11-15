New event attendance limits apply in Estonia from Monday

The size of audiences at indoor and outdoor events will be lowered across Estonia on Monday (November 15) to try and reduce the spread of coronavirus.

From today, 1,000 participants can attend indoor events and outdoor events will be capped at 2,000.

Previously, the limits were 6,000 and 12,000, respectively.

"The change is necessary to reduce social contacts and the risk of coronavirus transmission in a situation where the Estonian infection rate and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital are at a very high level," the government said in a statement last week.

The limit does not apply to event organizers, staff, or performers, but only to participants and spectators. Disinfection, dispersal, and mask-wearing rules must also be followed.

The new rules can be read here on the government's website.

Additionally, the following rules are in place:

Proof of vaccination or recovery must be presented at entertainment establishments,

Covid certificates must be checked against ID,

Public events and activities must end at 11 p.m.,

Youngsters aged 12-17 must now show a covid pass when participating in controlled activities,

Masks must be worn in enclosed public spaces.

The 14-day infection rate in Estonia is 1,365.2 per 100,000 people. This number has been falling but it is still one of the highest in Europe.

--

