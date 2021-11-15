More than 600 people vaccinated at Tallinn's Freedom Square center

A new pop-up coronavirus vaccination and testing point has served more than 600 people so far after opening on Tallinn's Freedom Square last week.

Run by medical center Confido, the center can be visited without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day by up to 250 people.

Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina said people can also receive counseling.

"The first, second and booster doses are administered, and the possibility for a PCR test is offered, which is also extremely important to help break the chains of infection," she said.

It is possible to choose between the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, and the single-dose Janssen. PCR testing is free of charge, provided a referral note, but costs €44 without it.

Two more advising and vaccination points are operating in the Lindakivi Cultural Centre in Lasnamäe, and in the Kari 13 Administration and Community Centre in Põhja-Tallinn.

