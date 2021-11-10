Health Board: 563 hospitalized patients, 1,359 new cases, 14 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 563 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a 1,359 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were 14 deaths.

There are 438 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 319 (72.9 percent) are unvaccinated and 119 (27.1 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 563 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 125 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 9,636 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 14.1 percent. Of the new cases, 849 (62.4 percent) were unvaccinated and 510 (37.6 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 811,209 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 771,255 of them having already received their second dose. 8,650 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning. There have been 93,479 booster doses administered in Estonia.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,641.04, data from the Health Board shows.

There were 14 deaths, involving a 49-year old woman, two 61-year old men, a 71-year old man, an 81-year old woman, an 82-year old man, an 82-year old woman, an 84-year old woman, three 87-year old men, an 89-year old woman, two 91-year old men. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,637 people in Estonia in total.

There have been 2,219,010 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 208,326 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

178,707 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 54,144 (30.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 124,563 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

