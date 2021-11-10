Tallinn education board: Schools will decide which classes to rotate

Tallinn city government officials met with municipal school managers to extend the remote learning period by another two weeks, but every school must decide which classes to rotate in the process themselves, Tallinn Education Department head Andres Pajula told ERR.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) told ERR on Tuesday that partial remote learning in Tallinn's schools will continue for another two weeks.

Pajula said the meeting resulted in two principles being decided: schools will continue dispersing students at a 30-50 percent capacity and that there are no common principles on which classes need to be rotated. "Each school will decide which classes and how to rotatethem. We agreed that all schools must disperse," the education official said.

He added that rotating classes can also mean that if there are infected students in some classes, it is reasonable to put all these classes on remote learning because it is not optimal to continue studies with some students isolating at home and others in the classroom.

Pajula said Tuesday's decisions do not necessarily mean that students who have already been home for two weeks, must remain at home for another two.

The education board head noted that schools drew up crisis plans in the fall of 2019, which stated green, yellow and red scenarios. "In principle, this means they will take out their crisis plans and will begin organizing rotations with the scenarios described in the plans," Pajula said.

Responding to a question about the duration of remote learning in Tallinn and if it could be extended until winter, Pajula said it all depends on coronavirus spread.

"The question is not in that someone likes sending students to remote learning. We do not want all of Tallinn's society to be closed alongside schools and that all classes must sit in remote learning for two months. The majority of school directors said they want to go to school, even if it is a week at a time," Pajula said.

Although the remote learning period was extended for another two weeks, Tallinn will meet municipal school managers again next week, the education board head said.

