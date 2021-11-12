Health Board: 556 hospitalized patients, 1,039 new cases, 12 deaths

As of Friday morning, 556 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a 1,039 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were 12 deaths.

There are 436 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 324 (74.3 percent) are unvaccinated and 112 (25.6 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 556 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 120 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 6,857 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 15.2 percent. Of the new cases, 609 (58.6 percent) were unvaccinated and 430 (41.4 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 813,719 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 773,092 of them having already received their second dose.

7,138 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning. There have been 104,684 booster doses administered in Estonia. 58.1 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,531.71, data from the Health Board shows.

There were 12 deaths, involving a 50-year old man, a 59-year old man, a 68-year old man, a 71-year old man, an 80-year old man, an 83-year old man, an 84-year old man, an 86-year old woman, an 88-year old woman, a 91-year old woman, a 93-year old man and a 97-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,662 people in Estonia in total.

556 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 55 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 556 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 38 under assisted breathing. There are 55 patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,857 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,039 returning positive and 5,818 negative – a positive rate of 15.2 percent.

There have been 2,233,695 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 210,542 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

181,537 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 54,847 (30.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 126,690 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

