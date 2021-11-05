Prime minister: Vaccine damages fund would send wrong societal signal

Setting up a vaccine damages fund aimed at those suffering severe side effects after getting a coronavirus shot would sent out the wrong signals to society, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says. Reform's coalition partner, Center, has proposed setting up such a fund.

Answering questions on a Facebook live event Friday afternoon, Kallas said those who end up suffering serious side effects from any of the three manufacturers whos vaccines are available in Estonia at present would be able to claim damages from that manufacturer.

"We've also consulted behavioral scientists, and since we now are now getting people who are afraid of side effects, in setting up this fund separately, we would be sending a signal to many people that there are potential major losses associated with the vaccine, making those who already have fears, even more fearful," she said.

"If you contract Covid and suffer severely from it, or lose your life as a result, there are no compensatory measures there," Kallas added.

The proposed fund has been discussed in the context of patient insurance, she said, and both errors in administration and potentially defective vaccinations were under discussion.

One of Center's six coronavirus proposals it issued in mid-October was a coronavirus vaccine damage fund.

--

