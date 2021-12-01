Gallery: Christmas-themed windows lit up in Väätsa

Some 150 children and adults have worked hard over the last week designing Christmas-themed windows for the Väätsa community center and cafe, lit up on Tuesday night.

Since making a window beautiful can take up to a few days, regardless of the degree of difficulty, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" actually caught some Paide police station employees working on their windows on Sunday.

"I have come to these windows for years and think it is a very fun thing that has been organized here," said Paide police station officer Ragne Tõnts. This is the fifth year for the Christmas windows tradition in Väätsa.

Community center manager Rait Pilipenko said such traditions are especially necessary during the pandemic. "Some establishments are completely closed, people are not allowed into others. This window, which can be viewed for 24 hours each day, gives people a reason to come out with their families, walking also does them good. There are a lot of good things together here," Pilipenko said, adding that people from across Estonia come to view the windows each year.

The windows at the Väätsa community center and cafe will be lit up until January 6.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

