Icerink returns to Tartu's Town Hall Square during Christmas season

Tartu's Chirstmas Village of Light covered by snow in 2020.
Tartu's Chirstmas Village of Light covered by snow in 2020. Source: Rein Leib
Tartu will host a skating rink on the Town Hall Square this Christmas for the second year in a row as part of its Christmas Village of Light. Construction will begin on Wednesday (November 10).

The village will open on the first day of Advent, November 28, and last until January 9. The Christmas tree will be installed on November 16.

The icerink will encircle the Kissing Students statue, as it did last year.

Alongside the traditional glass pavilions, there will be coffee and gingerbread vendors, sleigh rides, a carousel, an aquarium and a poetry bank that dispenses poems instead of money.

A number of events have been lined up but they depend on the coronavirus situation and restrictions in place, the city council said.

Editor: Helen Wright

