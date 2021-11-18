Haapsalu's Christmas tree arrives

Spruce tree being installed in Haapsalu town center. It should look more promising once bedecked with decorations.
Source: ERR
The western Estonian town of Haapsalu has received its Christmas tree for this year, a 15-meter tall spruce, to be placed on Lossiplats in the town center and under the eaves of its landmark castle ruins, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

While the tree may look a little minimalist at this point in time, it is due to be "spruced up" with the use of decorations in due course.

The tree came from nearby Saunja and had to be lowered into place by a crane.

Local resident Tiina told AK said that "I saw it when it was brought here and now it is being installed, it looks really nice. Once decorated, I think it will certainly look beautiful. Haapsalu has always had very beautiful Christmas trees."

Another passer-by, Indrek, was less impressed. "It still just looks like a spruce tree. When it gets the decorations, it'll probably be nicer."

Still another Haapsalu-dweller, Aide, told AK that: "At first impressions it looks very good. I have been waiting for a spruce for a long time. It's right in front of our workplace, and on gray days like this, it's nice to have something bright there waiting for you," said Aide

Haapsalu joins Tartu, which got its tree a day earlier, while Tallinn is due to get its Christmas tree before the week is out as well.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

