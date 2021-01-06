Christmas tree collection points open Wednesday

Christmas tree drop off points will open in Tallinn from Wednesday (January 6) until the end of the month.

Containers for collecting Christmas trees are located in six places in the City Center (Kesklinn):

Ahtri St 12 parking lot

Pleekmäe Imanta 6

Under the Pärnu Highway viaduct

Opposite the Vesivärava cafe in the parking lot of Kadriorg Stadium

In the parking lot opposite Uus 37

Parking lot on the corner of Toompuiestee and Wismari streets

Christmas trees can be put into the special containers with the appropriate marking until January 24.

Christmas tree collection points open in the City Center on January 6. Source: Tallinna Kesklinna Valitsus

Christmas tree collection points in North Tallinn (Põhja-Tallinn):

Kopli cemetery park (from the side of Kopli street)

"Salme" cultural center (at the corner of Salme and Kalevi streets)

Behind the Erika bus stop

Near the Selver store on Sõle 51

Trees can be dropped off until January 31.

Christmas tree collection points in Haabersti:

Räime tn 52

Järveotsa tee 15a

Astangu tänav 68

Õismäe tee 110a

Õismäe tee 22a

Mustjõe tn 40

Trees can be dropped off until January 20.

A map of collection points in Mustamäe can be viewed here and the full list for all districts of Tallinn can be viewed here (link in Estonian).

The City Center District Council (Kesklinna Valitsus) wrote on Facebook: "Containers are intended only for Christmas trees, please do not throw household rubbish, construction waste or other waste there.

"Also, please do not leave the tree next to containers, in green areas, or in places where waste from apartment buildings is usually collected."

