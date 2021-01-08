Tallinn Christmas trees will be recycled to create heat

Tallinn residents' old Christmas trees will be turned into green electricity and heat after the have been collected.

The old trees, which can be dropped at city collection points until the end of the month, will then be taken to Tallinn Utilitas cogeneration plant.

Tallinn is reminding people that trees must not be wrapped in plastic and must not have decorations, plastic, cloth or other materials attached to it.

Trees should not be left next to regular waste containers, in the green areas of the city or in places where large waste from apartment buildings is usually collected.

Household waste, construction debris or other waste should not be put in the Christmas trees containers.

To see a list of tree collection points click here or find them on the map.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!