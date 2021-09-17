Tallinn already looking for suitable Christmas tree

Tallinn's Kesklinn district government has started its search for a representative Christmas tree for the Town Hall Square in Old Town. The tree would be placed in November, after which the preparations for the traditional Christmas market will start.

It is certainly no secret that it is best to start looking for just the perfect Christmas tree early, but Tallinn is already starting its search now to have enough time to see the trees and assess their suitability on location. In addition to the tree's location, it must be accessible with large machinery and safe felling must be ensured.

The district government will take into consideration the tree's appearance, price and distance from Tallinn.

The district government will take in offers (with pictures) until October 31. The proposals should be sent to kylly.annus@tallinnlv.ee. The spruce must be at least 15 meters in height, evenly dense and grow in an accessible place not further than 150 km from Tallinn. There cannot be any power lines near the tree that can get in the way of a crane. The offer can come from the landowner or a representative of.

The last three Christmas trees have been found in Tallinn - Kibuvitsa tänav in 2018, Rõika tänav in 2019 and Lõikuse tänav last year.

--

