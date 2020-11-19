Tallinn Christmas market going ahead, on smaller scale

This year's traditional Tallinn Christmas market had been called into question due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is now taking place, albeit on a smaller scale.

Tallinn's City Center elder Monika Haukanõmm (Center) confirmed to Tallinn newspaper Pealinn (link in Estonian) that a slimmed down version of the Christmas market would be going ahead.

The installation of the other annual Christmas attraction, the Town Hall Square's (Raekoja plats) Christmas tree, was postponed due to difficult weather conditions forecast. The tree had been due for this Thursday, but the event has now been put back to next week.

"Strong wind gusts, which according to the weather forecast will last until the end of the week, do not allow for the felling of large trees, or erecting large trees near residential buildings. We will announce a new time when the situation becomes clear," Ester Šank, Public Relations Adviser to the city center district said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!