White Christmas unlikely this year

2020 is, perhaps fittingly, unlikely to be crowned with a white Christmas, according to one expert.

Meteorologist Jüri Kamenik told ETV morning talk show "Terevisioon" that the bulk of the country will probably be pretty dark during Christmas, with no permanent snow cover expected in the winter months as at present.

"I saw some kind of model calculation which said that in eastern Estonia, and the higher ground (in south-eastern Estonia - ed.) the probability of a white Christmas is somewhere around 55 percent," Kamenik told "Terevisioon", adding that snow can be found in uplands, such as they are, even during milder winters.

At the same time, Kamenik said never say never.

"There may be a snowstorm which will cover the land with snow just for the Christmas period - this possibility also exists," Kamenik said.

This does not mean it will not snow at all, by any stretch, Kamenik said, adding that light snowfall can be expected in the new week, as there had been last week. "But this will most likely melt. No permanent snow cover is coming here any time soon," Kamenik went on.

"December is going to be warm, but not record levels of warm-ness. It seems to be that January will be wet, but it won't snow. It may start to get colder in spring, as the winter months seem to be mild and with unstable snowfall."

Last week and into the weekend saw stormy weather and some snow, particularly in the northeast, but none which settled in significant quantities.

