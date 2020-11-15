news

Foresight Center: Estonian economy vulnerable in COVID-19 second wave ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Caterers, accommodation providers and travel agents suffered the most in first wave of coronavirus crisis. (Tallinn Old Town pictured.)
Caterers, accommodation providers and travel agents suffered the most in first wave of coronavirus crisis. (Tallinn Old Town pictured.) Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The information technology and communications sector was the least hit by the first wave of the coronavirus in spring, while accommodation providers, caterers and travel agents found themselves in the most difficult situation. This means Estonia is entering the second wave in a vulnerable position, a report by the Riigikogu Foresight Center concludes.

The center's COVID-19 resilience index finds that information and telecommunications, healthcare and forestry sector companies have held up the best in the crisis.

"The Estonian economy will rely on these relatively more virus-proof sectors in the coming years, expert for the center Uku Varblane said.

The crisis has hit accommodation providers, caterers and entertainers the hardest.

"The Estonian economy is meeting the second wave of the coronavirus in a relatively vulnerable state," Varblane said. "Several sectors have used up reserves waiting for the situation to improve and now find it more difficult to weather the second wave," he added.

According to Varblane, companies have postponed investments and R&D activities in several sectors that is having a negative effect on other areas.

"Because companies in certain sectors are directly affected by the virus threat, it could cause economic structure to change – more virus-proof sectors will find it easier to develop," Varblane explained.

The more vulnerable sectors are responsible for 14 percent of value added and employ every fifth worker in Estonia.

The COVID-19 resilience index measures the extent to which economic sectors are affected by the coronavirus crisis. The index is based on companies' financials. Changes to the turnover of companies (summary turnover for March-August 2020 year-over-year) carry the most weight in the index, with changes to the number of employees on year and dynamics following the spring emergency situation also taken into account.

The index also looks at changes in labor expenses, profit and investments compared to the same period last year. The development of sectors has also been affected by long-term trends such as activities becoming increasingly technology-intensive.

The Foresight Center is a think tank attached to the Office of the Riigikogu tasked with analyzing long-term social and economic developments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:19

"Samost ja Sildam": Government's energy spent on dealing with crises

17:08

Foresight Center: Estonian economy vulnerable in COVID-19 second wave

16:00

Pharmacists: People should have two weeks' drugs at home

15:15

Estonian alpinism pioneer dies of coronavirus

14:50

Tallinn preparing for holiday season without Old Town Christmas market

13:45

Coronavirus map: Estonia's average doubles, still one of Europe's lowest

13:14

Churches to introduce stricter coronavirus measures

12:53

Day brings 226 coronavirus diagnoses Updated

12:06

MS Estonia committee member: Holes caused by torn off bow visor

10:59

Tallinn tram procurement postponed

09:24

Online shop orders soar in a repeat of spring coronavirus effects

08:06

Reform MP: Diplomats' work hampered by stance of some coalition members

14.11

Kaja Kallas reaffirmed as Reform Party leader following online meeting

14.11

Foreign ministry green-lights Estonia bid as OSCE chair

14.11

Ott Tänak dominates Kehala rally

14.11

EKRE MP may get €26,000 for week out of office

14.11

Gallery: Yacht stranded after running aground off Muhu

14.11

Population minister wants legal amend to boost parental benefits

14.11

Party Ratings: Estonia 200 see continued autumn support growth

14.11

Journalists: Trump electoral defeat has taken wind out of EKRE sails

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: