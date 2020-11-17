186 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Tuesday. Three deaths were also recorded.

According to data from the population registry, 108 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Harju County, 25 cases were found in Tartu County and 23 cases came out of testing in Ida-Viru County.

Five cases went to Viljandi County, 3 cases each were diagnosed in Järva and Lääne counties, and two cases each were diagnosed in Rapla, Lääne-Viru and Valga counties. The remaining four cases were added in Saare, Pärnu, Hiiu and Põlva counties, making Võru and Jõgeva counties the only ones not affected by the coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

Nine cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Three deaths were recorded in Estonia over the last 24 hours. A total of 83 people have died from causes relating to the coronavirus.

The two-week average infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 218.59.

Northern region

76 of the 108 cases in Harju County were in Tallinn. Two of the cases were traced back to contact with a previously infected person, the remaining cases are under further investigation.

The Health Board's Northern Regional Department is monitoring more than close to 13,500 people, of which 1,559 are confirmed to have COVID-19. There are 28 active outbreaks in northern Estonia.

Eastern region

Fourteen of the cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County were to do with contact with a family member, seven cases were traced back to the workplace and three were connected to contact with an infected acquintance. Two cases were traced back to school and two were related to hobby group activities. One case was related to infection at kindergarten and one was brought in via travel.

There are 13 active outbreaks in eastern Estonia. The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring more than 4,000 people, of which 657 are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Southern and Western regions

The sources for two diagnosed cases in Lääne County are unknown and one is still under investigation. The source for the case in Hiiu County is also unknown. The case in Saare County was traced back to infection within family.

The Health Board's Western Regional Department is monitoring more than 1,000 people with 142 confirmed to have the coronavirus. There are two outbreaks in Hiiu County, involving 18 people in total. There are also two outbreaks in Pärnu County, involving a total of 23 people.

Six cases in Tartu County were related to infection within family, three were traced back to the workplace and three to hobby groups. The cases diagnosed in Viljandi are under further investigation. The positive case in Valga County was traced back to infection within family and the remaining cases are under further investigation.

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring more than 2,000 people with 255 of them infected with COVID-19. There are four active outbreaks in southern Estonia.

85 people receiving treatment in hospital, nine in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 85 people are receiving treatment in hospital with six under assisted breathing. There are nine patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 2,905 active cases of COVID-19 in Estonia, according to koroonakaart data.

There were 5,285 total tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 409,794 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 8,033 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

4,977 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 1,259 (25.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 3,718 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were three deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 83 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 218.59 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

Editor's note: This article was updated with regional information.

