Travel restrictions on entering Estonia from Monday, November 16 remain largely unchanged on the previous week, with arrivals from virtually all countries – including all European countries – having to self-quarantine for 10 days. As with last week, arrivals from Estonia's nearest European Union neighbors, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, see some exemptions, for instance if transiting.

As of Monday, November 16 the period of mandatory self-quarantine for 10 days is lifted for arrivals from the EU/EEA area if that country has a 14-day reported coronavirus rate lower than 50 per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, in practice, as every EU/EEA country has a rate higher than this for the past 14 days – though Finland's rate is only fractionally above this at 53.8 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people – arrivals from all of those countries must quarantine when arriving in Estonia.

Estonia's quarantine period is 10 days and the restriction applies to those arriving from the following countries (with 14-day coronavirus rate as of Friday November 13 as cited by the foreign ministry listed; countries whose arrivals in Estonia must self-quarantine under all circumstances are in bold):

Andorra 1,378.4

Austria 900.8

Belgium 1,096.9

Bulgaria 597.9

Croatia 781.1

Cyprus 1,331.4

Czech Republic 301.9

Denmark 254.5

Finland 53.8 *

France 940.7

Germany 297.0

Greece 270.6

Hungary 600.3

Iceland 131.9

Ireland 138.9

Italy 726.7

Latvia 192.9*

Liechtenstein 1,128.3

Lithuania 577.1*

Luxembourg 1,311.6

Malta 360.0

Monaco 565.2

Netherlands 605.8

Norway 135.5

Poland 842.1

Portugal 620.6

Romania 523.0

San Marino 763.4

Slovakia 554.8

Slovenia 995.9

Spain 590.4

Sweden 476.4

Switzerland 1,256.7

United Kingdom 471.8

Vatican 0.0**

* Based on Order No 282 of Government of Estonia, the restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 14 days and have arrived to Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland with the preconditions that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of arriving in Estonia. Self-isolation is required while awaiting test results. Those arriving from Finland, Latvia and Lithuania who are transiting Estonia or who are arriving for work, study or receiving health services purposes do not need to take a COVID-19 test before arriving in Estonia.

**The Vatican City State had a zero coronavirus rate reported on Friday, but since in practise anyone traveling to Estonia from that location would have to pass through Italy, this means arrivals would also have to quarantine for 10 days.

The limit is reviewed on a weekly basis on Fridays and the new limit will take force the following Monday.

More information on countries and requirements is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Restrictions on arrivals from third countries

On October 22, the Council of the European Union reviewed the list of third countries included in Annex 1 of its recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU,* and according to the list, it is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay. Passengers arriving from Uruguay are subject to a 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement. Anyone arriving from the remaining countries listed by the Council are not required to restrict their movement.

* The press release on the reviewed list of countries included in Annex 1 of the recommendation of the Council of the European Union is available here.

From September 1, passengers returning to Estonia from high-risk countries of COVID-19 can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for COVID-19 at the airport and port. Additional information about testing is available on the website of the Estonian Health Board and the new website.

What does quarantine mean?

This means that within 14 calendar days of their arrival in Estonia, people must refrain from unnecessary contacts and can leave their place of residence or permanent accommodation only for seeing a doctor and shopping for food, essentials and medicines, or in emergencies.

Who is required to restrict their freedom of movement?

All symptomatic Estonian citizens and residents arriving in Estonia.

Passengers arriving from countries of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area who began their trip from a country belonging to this region or transited a country of this region, based on the infection rate:

The mandatory self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country with an infection rate below 25 per 100,000 inhabitants;

If the infection rate of the country is between 25 and 50, the need to self-isolate depends on whether the infection rate is below or above the rate of Estonia times 1.1;

If the infection rate is below that of Estonia, the person is not required to self-isolate;

If it is above the infection rate of Estonia, a two-week mandatory self-isolation applies.

Foreign ministry: Essential travel only

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel.

In cases where travelling is essential, the Foreign Ministry advises keeping the following in mind:

Before planning your trip, please consult the Foreign Ministry website for the infection rate in your planned country of destination.

Stay up to date with possible travel restrictions in your destination – please consult the Reisi Targalt website (link in Estonian), the EU's ReOpen portal, and, if necessary, contact the foreign mission of the country of destination for details.

Register your trip at the Foreign Ministry's Reisi Targalt website to allow us to notify you of possible travel restrictions.

Follow the recommendations of the Estonian Health Board for a safe flight to protect your health an that of others – if you show symptoms, please postpone your trip and contact your GP.

Take out travel insurance and carefully read the conditions of your insurance (including for travel interruptions caused by COVID-19).

At your destination, follow the instructions of local authorities and keep up to date with possible new restrictions.

On your return, follow the rules introduced in Estonia, monitor your health, and if you suspect you have been infected with the virus, contact your GP.

The foreign ministry stresses that countries can change their conditions for entry and stay at short notice. For more detailed information on the conditions of the destination country, we recommend contacting the representation or the relevant authorities of the country.

